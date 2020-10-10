Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $1,367,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 70.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 8.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 11.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

