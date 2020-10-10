Zacks Investment Research Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CFO Warren Jenson sold 17,940 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $950,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $34,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,839 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,087. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

