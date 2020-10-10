Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Get Gerdau alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GGB. Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Gerdau from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

GGB stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gerdau by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 402,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 325,739 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 68,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the period. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gerdau (GGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.