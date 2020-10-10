Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

AQMS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

AQMS opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

