Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Palomar Holdings have outperformed the industry in the past year. It is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, renewals of existing policies bode well. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio (short tail in nature) as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to continue to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. Higher return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Based on operational excellence, it has affirmed adjusted net income between $50.5 million and $53 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 33% to 40%. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. Also, high costs can strain margin expansion.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

PLMR opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.94. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.24 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,076,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $208,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,273. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Palomar by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

