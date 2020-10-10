Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOMD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.89.

NOMD stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 78.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,821,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,898,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,043,000 after buying an additional 1,856,180 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,595,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 709,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $9,813,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,141.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 472,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 434,741 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

