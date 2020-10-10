Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen is benefiting from strength in both the segments, namely Global Media and Connect, solid execution and operational efficiency. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in the emerging markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Also, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in a year’s time.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 28,316,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,137,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,500,000 after buying an additional 2,890,271 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,596,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1,894.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,625,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,412 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,639,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,720,000 after acquiring an additional 987,524 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

