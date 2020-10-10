Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $132.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDW is benefiting from ongoing digital transformation and increased demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. It is also benefiting from growth across government, education and healthcare end markets. The acquisitions of Scalar Decisions and Aptris has strengthened its capabilities and expanded product offerings. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind. CDW’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. Nonetheless, high debt load, currency headwind and competition are hurting CDW’s growth. Further, the passage of Windows 10 replacement cycle might mar CDW’s prospects. The stock underperformed the industry in the YTD period.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.33.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.81.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

