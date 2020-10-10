Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLRX. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Monday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

