Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAZY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

ASAZY opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.77.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

