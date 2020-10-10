Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.50.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $164.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 191.06 and a beta of 1.16. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,482,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,012 shares of company stock valued at $16,253,203. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

