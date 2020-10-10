Wingstop’s (WING) Hold Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.00. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.73, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 30,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 16.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

