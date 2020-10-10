Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

WLK stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,307.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 229,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 48.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 143.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

