Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Given New $35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:WLK opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

