Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $225.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MYOK. Citigroup cut Myokardia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Myokardia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Myokardia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Myokardia has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.09.

Shares of MYOK stock opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Myokardia by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Myokardia by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

