Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

NYSE HCC opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 53.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth $231,000.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

