W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at UBS Group

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

GRA stock opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 2,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.73 per share, with a total value of $83,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $965,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $6,689,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 454,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,884 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

