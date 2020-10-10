Visteon (NYSE:VC) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.91.

Get Visteon alerts:

NYSE:VC opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Visteon by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $225,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.