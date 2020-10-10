Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.
NYSE V opened at $206.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $401.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.84.
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
