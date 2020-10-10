Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VIRT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -0.39. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 123.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

