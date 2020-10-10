Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Speculative Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.35.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock opened at C$3.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $593.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.84) by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$193.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.