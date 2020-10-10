Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VNE. Citigroup upped their price target on Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Veoneer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Veoneer to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.63.

VNE opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.80. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veoneer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 64,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 352.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,129 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 39.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

