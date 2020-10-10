Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) PT Raised to $2.00

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $1.85 to $2.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.35 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Venator Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.46.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $220.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 22.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 19.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 195.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

