ValuEngine Upgrades Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NLS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nautilus from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.07.

NYSE:NLS opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. Equities analysts predict that Nautilus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nautilus by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 139,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nautilus by 578.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Nautilus by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

