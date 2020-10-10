ValuEngine Upgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
CMC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.71.
CMC opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04.
About Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
