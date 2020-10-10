ValuEngine Upgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CMC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.71.

CMC opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,535,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

