ValuEngine Lowers DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DATATRAK International stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. DATATRAK International has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 2.80%.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

