ValuEngine Lowers Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AXGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of AXGT opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGT. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,493,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

