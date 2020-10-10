ValuEngine Downgrades Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:GFED opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

