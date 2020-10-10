Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $62.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB restated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,509 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,983 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.