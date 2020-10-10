Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UBA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

UBA stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $388.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.67. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.16%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 6,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after buying an additional 231,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 44.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 80,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.