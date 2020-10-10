Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE UNM opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Unum Group by 2,496.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.