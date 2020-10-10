United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

UBOH stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 22.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from United Bancshares Inc. OH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

