Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Uniqure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Uniqure will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $168,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $91,831.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $985,322. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Uniqure by 246.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uniqure by 39.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniqure by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Uniqure by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

