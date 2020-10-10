UBS Group Trims Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Target Price to $205.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL opened at $203.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.87, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.49. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.