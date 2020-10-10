UBS Group Raises Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $11.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. Methanex has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Methanex will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 2.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,629,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,330,000 after acquiring an additional 320,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Methanex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,568,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 32,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Methanex by 104.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 378,080 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Methanex by 97.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Methanex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

