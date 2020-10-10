UBS Group Lowers Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $880.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $770.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $756.55.

MTD stock opened at $1,025.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,029.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $971.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $832.71.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total value of $3,766,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,465,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $928.34, for a total transaction of $928,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

