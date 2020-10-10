UBS Group Increases OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $36.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on OGE Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of OGE opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

