UBS Group Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $126.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.23.

Shares of ICE opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $193,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,530,127. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

