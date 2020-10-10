U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $43.50

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.50 to $43.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Shares of USB opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

