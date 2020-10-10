Truist Increases Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Price Target to $25.00

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had its price target lifted by Truist from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $807.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kraton by 83.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 135.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the first quarter worth $84,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Kraton during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 933.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

