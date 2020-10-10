Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

TMQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

TMQ opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of Trilogy Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

