Tribune Resources Ltd (TBR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 on November 20th

Tribune Resources Ltd (ASX:TBR) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$6.65.

About Tribune Resources

Tribune Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the East Kundana and West Kundana joint venture tenements. The company is based in South Perth, Australia.

