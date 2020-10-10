TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 241.68, a current ratio of 241.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.85.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.58 million. Analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg acquired 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $48,626.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 501,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,359. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

