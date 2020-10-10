Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $50.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.50 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOL. Bank of America upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,458 shares of company stock valued at $23,762,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

