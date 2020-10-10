Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

TKR stock opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.32 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,932.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $224,558.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,990.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 341.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 293.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 78,587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 1,352.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 201,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after buying an additional 46,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

