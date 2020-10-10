The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Receives Neutral Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

