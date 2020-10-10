The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on SHYF. BidaskClub lowered The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded The Shyft Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $745.44 million, a PE ratio of -67.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.39 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $4,477,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $8,883,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $2,513,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.