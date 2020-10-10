The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

Shares of PG opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

