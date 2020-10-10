TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFFP. BidaskClub raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TFF Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.92.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

