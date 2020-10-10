Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $290.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $290.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.18.

TSLA stock opened at $434.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.14. The company has a market capitalization of $402.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.21, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,527,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total transaction of $5,824,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,827,093.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,008 shares of company stock worth $79,505,133. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 754.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 490.2% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

